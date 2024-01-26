Energi (NRG) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and $150,774.09 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00077294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00029981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00023284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001475 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,235,085 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

