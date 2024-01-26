Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.99

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 28962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. StockNews.com cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $551.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.82 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter worth $420,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

