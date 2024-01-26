Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immunome, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Immunome in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

Immunome Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

IMNM stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. 183,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,545. Immunome has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 19.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Immunome in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunome by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

