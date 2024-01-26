Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immunome, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Immunome in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.
Immunome Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 19.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Immunome in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunome by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.
Immunome Company Profile
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Immunome
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What makes Textron a must-own aerospace stock for 2024?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Nike consolidating before a fresh rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.