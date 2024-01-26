Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for APA Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.79. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APA. Raymond James lowered their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

APA stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. APA has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of APA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

