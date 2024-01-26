Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $6.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,170,000 after buying an additional 170,088 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

