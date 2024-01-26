Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vertex Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vertex Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 28.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

