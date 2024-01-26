Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) & GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Head to Head Analysis

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $12.18 million 0.12 $460,000.00 $0.05 4.00 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

This table compares Escalon Medical and GigCapital5’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Escalon Medical and GigCapital5, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical 4.37% 52.65% 10.94% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85%

Summary

Escalon Medical beats GigCapital5 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides Ispan Intraocular Gases, such as C3F8 and SF6 that are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices. In addition, it markets disposable surgical packs used in vitreoretinal surgery, including packs that aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil. Further, the company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of patented disposable universal gas kit, which delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. It sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

