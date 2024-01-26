Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,272. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a market cap of $764.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $23,880,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETD

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.