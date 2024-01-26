EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. EVERTEC has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 7.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $5,745,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

