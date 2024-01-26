Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO traded down $36.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,247.87. The stock had a trading volume of 95,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,154.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $974.89. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $617.35 and a 12-month high of $1,307.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,113.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.