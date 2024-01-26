Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Update

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 1,525.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 25,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,587. Faraday Copper has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

