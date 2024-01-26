Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Releases Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $28.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $1,000.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $932.00 and a 12-month high of $1,075.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $996.11 and its 200 day moving average is $972.75. The company has a market capitalization of $740 million and a PE ratio of 8.58.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $8.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $8.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.