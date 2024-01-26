Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AGM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.25. 2,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,096. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.97. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.10 and a fifty-two week high of $198.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

