Financial Comparison: Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) vs. Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) and Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Talkspace and Agape ATP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Agape ATP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talkspace currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Agape ATP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -26.25% -25.75% -21.54% Agape ATP -130.27% -191.90% -87.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and Agape ATP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Talkspace and Agape ATP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $137.87 million 2.68 -$79.67 million ($0.22) -10.05 Agape ATP $1.86 million 17.95 -$1.69 million ($0.02) -21.65

Agape ATP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talkspace. Agape ATP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talkspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talkspace beats Agape ATP on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Agape ATP

(Get Free Report)

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names. Its products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP2 Energized Mineral Concentrate, a nutritional supplement, which supports and enhances nutritional biochemical activities; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1 Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. The company also provides BEAUNIQUE Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and ORYC-Organic Youth Care Cleansing Bar, an organic cleansing soap for the skin. In addition, it offers N°1 Med-Hydration, a mask that enhances skin moisture and luminosity; N°2 Med-Whitening, a mask for boosting skin moisture level and protecting skin against UV radiation; N°3 Med-Firming, which provides protection and maintenance of the basal skin collagen production; ÉNERGÉTIQUE hyaluronic acid serum; and ÉNERGÉTIQUE mousse facial cleanser, as well as Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. Further, the company engages in wholesaling of health and wellness products; and wellness and wellbeing lifestyle promotion services, as well as provision of complementary health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.