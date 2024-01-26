Financial Comparison: GlucoTrack (GCTK) vs. Its Rivals

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) is one of 229 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GlucoTrack to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GlucoTrack and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get GlucoTrack alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A GlucoTrack Competitors 1467 4088 8207 212 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.14%. Given GlucoTrack’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GlucoTrack has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A -$4.43 million -0.61 GlucoTrack Competitors $1.14 billion $54.16 million -9.16

This table compares GlucoTrack and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GlucoTrack’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GlucoTrack. GlucoTrack is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GlucoTrack and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -164.28% -120.25% GlucoTrack Competitors -734.41% -379.68% -31.54%

Risk and Volatility

GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GlucoTrack rivals beat GlucoTrack on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About GlucoTrack

(Get Free Report)

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for GlucoTrack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlucoTrack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.