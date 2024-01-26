Financial Contrast: Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) versus Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) and Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and Pizza Pizza Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 6.35% 12.88% 6.77% Pizza Pizza Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chuy’s and Pizza Pizza Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $422.21 million 1.39 $20.85 million $1.57 21.52 Pizza Pizza Royalty N/A N/A N/A $0.81 13.51

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Pizza Pizza Royalty. Pizza Pizza Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.9% of Chuy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Pizza Pizza Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chuy’s and Pizza Pizza Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 3 4 0 2.57 Pizza Pizza Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chuy’s currently has a consensus target price of $40.71, indicating a potential upside of 20.49%. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Given Chuy’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than Pizza Pizza Royalty.

Summary

Chuy’s beats Pizza Pizza Royalty on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

