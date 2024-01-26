Financial Contrast: ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) vs. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZIP and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIP 0 1 0 0 2.00 PayPal 0 20 14 0 2.41

PayPal has a consensus price target of $73.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.56%. Given PayPal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than ZIP.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PayPal $27.52 billion 2.43 $2.42 billion $3.36 18.07

This table compares ZIP and PayPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than ZIP.

Profitability

This table compares ZIP and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIP N/A N/A N/A PayPal 12.93% 20.78% 5.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PayPal beats ZIP on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store. It also provides unsecured loans and lines of credit to SMEs. The company was formerly known as ZipMoney Limited and changed its name to Zip Co Limited in December 2017. Zip Co Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

