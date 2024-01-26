Financial Review: NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) vs. First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

NatWest Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NatWest Group and First Republic Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $19.73 billion 1.29 $4.44 billion N/A N/A First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.01

Profitability

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank.

This table compares NatWest Group and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group N/A N/A N/A First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NatWest Group and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of NatWest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NatWest Group beats First Republic Bank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The Commercial & Institutional segment offers banking and financial solutions to large corporate organisations, multi-nationals, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

