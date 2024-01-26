Financial Survey: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) & Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E2open Parent and Veritone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $642.37 million 1.88 -$648.70 million ($4.30) -0.92 Veritone $149.73 million 0.45 -$25.56 million ($2.03) -0.88

Veritone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

37.3% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares E2open Parent and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -202.58% 3.21% 1.90% Veritone -45.14% -82.59% -10.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for E2open Parent and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 7 0 0 1.88 Veritone 3 0 1 0 1.50

E2open Parent currently has a consensus target price of $4.29, indicating a potential upside of 8.64%. Veritone has a consensus target price of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 195.96%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Volatility & Risk

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veritone beats E2open Parent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

