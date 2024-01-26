First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Trading Up 0.5%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 14,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 6,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

First Acceptance Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.17.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.63 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

