First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE FBP opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,325 shares in the company, valued at $18,574,171.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,433 shares of company stock worth $2,207,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

