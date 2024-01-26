First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in January

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBSI remained flat at $32.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

See Also

First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Stockmens Bank that provides banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska. It accepts various deposit products. The company also offers real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural real estate loans, and home equity loans; and non-real estate loans, such as commercial business, agricultural business, and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.