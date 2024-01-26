First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in January

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
First Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBSI remained flat at $32.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $32.00.
About First Bancshares
