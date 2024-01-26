First Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

First Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

First Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

FRBA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,438. The stock has a market cap of $284.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.84. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRBA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Bank by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 476,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bank by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Bank by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

