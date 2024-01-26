First Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
First Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.
First Bank Stock Up 0.6 %
FRBA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,438. The stock has a market cap of $284.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.84. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on FRBA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Institutional Trading of First Bank
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Bank by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 476,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bank by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Bank by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
