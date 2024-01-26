First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 254.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

First Financial Price Performance

First Financial stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. Analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

First Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.