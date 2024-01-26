First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $15.00. First Horizon shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 5,606,322 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after buying an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,883,000 after buying an additional 1,321,075 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Horizon by 137.9% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after buying an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after buying an additional 365,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Horizon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.