First Northwest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FNWB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Northwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNWB

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, COO Christopher J. Riffle sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $77,744.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.