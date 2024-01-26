First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Position Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Price Performance

FAN stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

