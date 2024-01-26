First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $8.59 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

