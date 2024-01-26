First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $8.59 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
