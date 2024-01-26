First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $26.90. 2,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $271,000. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 139.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

