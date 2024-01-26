Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDL

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

BDL stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.