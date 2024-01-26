Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fluor

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. 163,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,961. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. Fluor has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4,399.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 453.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 225.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 245.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.