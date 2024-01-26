Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FELE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

