Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

FDP stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

