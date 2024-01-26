FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 137.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 219.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 179.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GMAR stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

