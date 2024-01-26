FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $2.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Cathy Behnen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 213,030 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cathy Behnen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,034.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 361,540 shares of company stock valued at $182,888 over the last ninety days. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 2,242,410 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 330.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 767,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCI stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. As a group, analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

