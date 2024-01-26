FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.17. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$177.93.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

TSE:CNR opened at C$166.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$170.19. The stock has a market cap of C$107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$163.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.82.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

