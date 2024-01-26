FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Chord Energy Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $18.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.31. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.63 EPS.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $154.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.18. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $1,468,678. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.