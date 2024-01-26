FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NRIX opened at $8.10 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,471 shares in the company, valued at $754,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,218 shares of company stock worth $121,082 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

