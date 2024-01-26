FY2023 Earnings Estimate for SIGA Technologies, Inc. Issued By Edison Inv. Res (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SIGA Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for SIGA Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 0.77. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 971,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 587,123 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

