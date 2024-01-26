FY2023 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Cormark

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAG opened at $2.51 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.