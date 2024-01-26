FY2023 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issued By Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $955.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.23. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MAG Silver by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MAG Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

