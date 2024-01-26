FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Progressive Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.63. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.56.

NYSE:PGR opened at $178.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.69. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Progressive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

