FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.