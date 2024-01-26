FY2023 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.80. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

