FY2023 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Cut by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $10.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.77. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of C$6.39 billion for the quarter.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.18.

IFC stock opened at C$208.29 on Friday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$182.01 and a twelve month high of C$214.68. The company has a market cap of C$37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$206.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$200.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

