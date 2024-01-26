FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,593,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 331,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,218 shares of company stock valued at $121,082. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

