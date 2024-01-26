FY2023 EPS Estimates for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Increased by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) – Northland Capmk boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.99). The consensus estimate for Synchronoss Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $5.77 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Synchronoss Technologies

In related news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller purchased 17,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $76,796.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director Kevin Rendino acquired 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,605.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 862,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,669.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller purchased 17,777 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $76,796.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 151,350 shares of company stock valued at $680,890. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 105,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 225,704 shares in the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

