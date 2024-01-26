FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Keysight Technologies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

KEYS stock opened at $155.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day moving average is $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

