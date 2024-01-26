FY2024 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lifted by Analyst

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.67. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PKG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $171.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.17.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

