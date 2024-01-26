Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Shares Up 7.6%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. 201,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 387,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $211.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Galiano Gold by 241,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,713 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Galiano Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,857,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 322,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,984,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 250,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

